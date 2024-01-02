Pacers End Bucks’ Streak, Claim Fourth Straight Win 122-113

MILWAUKEE — The Indiana Pacers started 2024 with an impressive win against the Milwaukee Bucks. On New Year’s Day, the Pacers (18-14) beat the Bucks (24-9) at Fiserv Forum with a score of 122-113.

“It’s just a special group of competitors. The guys on our team like each other; they support each other,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Pacers grabbed a season-high 52 rebounds, and they set season-highs in free throws, finishing 31-for-38 from the charity stripe. Their depth was evident as they outscored the Bucks’ bench 70-16.

This win puts the Pacers at 3-1 against the Bucks this season, marking their first season series victory since 2017-18. The upcoming rematch on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse offers another opportunity to solidify their standing.

“They punked us the last time we were here. They were more physical, they were the better team. We just wanted to kind of match the physicality. Milwaukee is a great team – you have to match their energy,” McConnell added.

"They punked us the last time we were here. They were more physical, they were the better team. We just wanted to kind of match the physicality. Milwaukee is a great team – you have to match their energy," McConnell added.

Bennedict Mathurin had a strong performance off the bench, with 25 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double. McConnell added 16 total points and nine assists.

The Pacers will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Coverage on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan begins at 6:30.

