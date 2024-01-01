Colts Knock Off Raiders to Keep Playoff Hopes in Play

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Colts used big plays early and then put away the Las Vegas Raiders late on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium 23-20.

The win made the Colts 9-7 and keeps them right in the thick of the AFC playoff chase. The Raiders are now eliminated from playoff contention.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while running back Jonathan Taylor had 96 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Minshew completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce that gave the Colts a 14-3 lead on a day where they led the whole way.

The Raiders scored a touchdown late to make it 23-20, but then the Colts recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.

The Colts face the Houston Texans (9-7) next Sunday in a game that will have significant playoff implications for both teams.

