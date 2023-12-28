NFL Week 17 Picks

Week 17 of the NFL season is a huge one for plenty of teams.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they find themselves in an AFC battle that could have a big impact on their playoff hopes. The Colts played terribly against the Falcons in Atlanta last week, squandering a great opportunity to take control of the division. Luckily for them, they didn’t lose much ground, with the Texans and Jaguars both losing as well. That being said, bad games against the Falcons and Bengals are ominous signs, even with the win over the Steelers sandwiched in-between. Could we see a repeat of 2021, when the Colts let a game against the Raiders, and ultimately the playoffs, slip from their grasp?

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Andrew Catalon, who will call the Colts-Raiders game for CBS, joined the show, where he spoke about the similarities between this season and the 2021 season, and how that could motivate Indianapolis.

“I have appreciated the parallels from two years ago, when they were knocking on the door, and they played the Raiders in Week 17, they lost both those games, and what I appreciate about that, is that you’d like to think that the guys that were on that team have learned something. They learned what it’s like to take care of business, and I think that might play in their favor…A lot of these guys were on that team two years ago that want to get that taste out of their mouth, ‘cause they remember what it was like to not get it done against the Raiders and Jags over those final two weeks. So I think that maybe could be something that can help the Colts here down the stretch.”

Saturday will see a marquee matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas. The Lions just clinched their first ever NFC North divisional title, but both teams still face questions about whether they are legitimate contenders or not. The Cowboys are undefeated at home this season, but the Lions offense, when it’s firing on all cylinders, is one of the best in the league. Get your popcorn ready, this could be game of the week.

Of course, another candidate in that category is Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and the Ravens. This is a must win game for the Dolphins if they want to have a shot at the AFC’s top seed; meanwhile, the Ravens can clinch the #1-seed outright with a win on Sunday over Miami. The Ravens just dominated the NFC’s top team in the 49ers, and they’ll look to continue that momentum against one of the league’s best offenses. This is a game that should be in prime-time, but is sadly regulated to the early window.

Here are my picks for Week 17 of the NFL season!

THURSDAY

(6-9) New York Jets @ (10-5) Cleveland Browns: 24-13 Browns

SATURDAY

(11-4) Detroit Lions @ (10-5) Dallas Cowboys: 27-21 Lions

SUNDAY

(11-4) Miami Dolphins @ (12-3) Baltimore Ravens: 28-25 Ravens

(4-11) New England Patriots @ (9-6) Buffalo Bills: 27-14 Bills

(7-8) Atlanta Falcons @ (6-9) Chicago Bears: 17-13 Bears

(5-10) Tennessee Titans @ (8-7) Houston Texans: 24-18 Texans

(7-8) Las Vegas Raiders @ (8-7) Indianapolis Colts: 24-21 Raiders

(2-13) Carolina Panthers @ (8-7) Jacksonville Jaguars: 19-10 Jaguars

(8-7) Los Angeles Rams @ (5-10) New York Giants: 28-16 Rams

(3-12) Arizona Cardinals @ (11-4) Philadelphia Eagles: 21-18 Eagles

(7-8) New Orleans Saints @ (8-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 22-19 Buccaneers

(11-4) San Francisco 49ers @ (4-11) Washington Commanders: 31-17 49ers

(8-7) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (8-7) Seattle Seahawks: 16-13 Seahawks

(5-10) Los Angeles Chargers @ (7-8) Denver Broncos: 20-13 Chargers

(8-7) Cincinnati Bengals @ (9-6) Kansas City Chiefs: 27-20 Chiefs

(7-8) Green Bay Packers @ (7-8) Minnesota Vikings: 21-19 Packers

Listen to JMV’s Week 17 picks, as well as his conversations with Andrew Catalon and others down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!