Colts Get Positive Injury News Ahead Of Falcons Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Heading into their final road game of the regular season, the Colts could very well have their top two skill players in uniform on Sunday.

Michael Pittman Jr (concussion) practiced all week, and has cleared concussion protocol, so he’s ready to go for Sunday in Atlanta in that area, despite taking a vicious hit last Saturday against Steelers and having to leave that game early. Technically, Pittman Jr. is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury suffered in practice this week.

Jonathan Taylor (right thumb) also practiced all week, his first work in the month of December. Officially, Taylor has no game status for Sunday, meaning he’s good to go for the Falcons game.

What else did we learn from the Colts final injury report of the week?

Jonathan Taylor (right thumb): So Taylor practiced in both sessions this week, and is good to go for Sunday. A huge part of Taylor testing things out in practice was to see how would his surgically repaired right thumb, and the protecting around it, would handle ball security in his dominant hand and holding up in pass protection. Taylor acknowledged they needed some trail and error in seeing what type of wrap would work for the running back, too. With Taylor playing on Sunday, the Falcons would be extremely wise to try and pry at that right hand area whenever he’s carrying the ball.

Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion protocol): Imagine seeing the hit Michael Pittman Jr. took on Saturday and thinking he would be good enough to return in a week? But that is the case concussion wise, with Pittman having an extra day this week to pass through concussion protocol. Shane Steichen said on Friday that MPJ had cleared the protocol, but he did suffer a shoulder injury in practice so he’s listed as questionable.

Matt Gay (right hip): After Shane Steichen was initially unsure of a physical issue with Matt Gay, the veteran kicker appeared on the injury report this week with a right hip injury. Gay has missed 4 kicks in the last two weeks, with 3 of those coming inside of 45 yards. The Colts didn’t make another roster move at kicker this week, even to the practice squad, so they clearly feel comfortable enough for Gay to kick through this injury come Sunday. Gay did practice on Thursday (limited) and Friday (full), but didn’t take his normal field goal kicking reps in front of the media on Thursday.

Braden Smith (knee): After playing in the first 5 games of the season, Smith has now missed 7 of the last 10 games, and that includes exiting after 3 snaps back in Week 12 against the Titans. That was when Smith suffered a knee injury, which has led to him being inactive for the next 3 games. It’ll be rookie Blake Freeland again at right tackle as Smith’s injury filled season continues for another week.

Zack Moss (forearm): The arm injury Moss suffered on a horse collar tackle against the Steelers kept him out of practice this week. Given that, it’s unlikely Moss plays on Sunday. But Moss hasn’t been ruled out, listed as questionable. Remember, Moss broke his arm early in training camp, and this injury is on that same arm