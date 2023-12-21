Thursday Road Trip – Flying High to Atlanta

When you look at the Atlanta Falcons, they have three difference makers offensively…but none of them play quarterback.

RB – Bijan Robinson – 2023 1st Round Selection (8th Overall)

WR – Drake London – 2022 1st Round Selection (8th Overall)

TE – Kyle Pitts – 2021 1st Round Selection (4th Overall)

Head Coach Arthur Smith announced Tuesday afternoon that they will start veteran Taylor Heinicke against the Indianapolis Colts this week. It’s the second time that Atlanta has benched former Cincinnati Bearcat QB Desmond Ridder.

Despite having some very young and talented skill positioned players, Atlanta is scoring the seventh fewest points per game in the NFL. It’s in large part because of Ridder’s inability to take care of the football. In the redzone, Ridder has thrown three interceptions and has lost three fumbles.

Atlanta has lost eight games this season…six have been one possession losses. They are currently on a two game losing streak because of an interception Ridder threw against the Carolina Panthers late in the fourth quarter in the redzone leading 7-6.

92.9 The Game’s Jon Chuckery joined Query & Company as part of its Thursday Road Trip with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook. Chuckery discussed the following topics pertaining to the Falcons:

The future of Arthur Smith

Why Atlanta is going back to Taylor Heinicke

Explains what happened against the Carolina Panthers

