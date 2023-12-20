Nick Cross Is Taking Advantage of His Opportunity

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard traded a fifth round pick in the same draft and a 2023 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos to select Maryland safety Nick Cross.

Last season Cross started the first two games of the season for Gus Bradley‘s defense, but quickly lost the position to veteran safety Rodney McLeod and rookie safety Rodney Thomas. This season started out very similar, but Cross was on the field for special teams.

Since the Colts week twelve bye week, his playing time has been consistent.

Week 11 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2 plays (3%)

Week 13 at Tennessee Titans – 31 plays (36%)

Week 14 at Cincinnati Bengals – 29 plays (48%)

Week 15 vs Pittsburgh Steelers – 26 plays (45%)

On Wednesday’s Query & Company, the Colts second year safety was asked by Jake Query on how difficult it was being patient for his time again.

“It can be difficult at times. Everybody wants what they want now. I was always say that everybody’s plan is different. God has a different plan for everybody. At the end of the day, his is teaching me patience throughout the process, teaching my consistency, teaching me to continue to put in the work even if the results weren’t showing atomically or showing when I wanted them to. I feel like I’ve grown a lot in those areas the past year. Cross stated.”

He’s primarily playing alongside Julian Blackman and not Thomas. That’s key because Blackmon will be a free agent after this season. Nobody has played more snaps on the Colts this season than Blackmon. In fact, Blackmon and Kenny Moore II are the only two defensive players that have played over 900 snaps.

At the end of the day, it’s truly important to remember that it does take time for some players to develop in the NFL. Cross only played 25 games at Maryland. Many people suggested that he should have returned for his senior season, but he elected to go to the NFL.

During his conversation with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook, he referenced that Stephon Gilmore was the veteran that took him under his wing. Other things that Cross discussed were:

Influence of Gus Bradley on him as a person

When things clicked for him with the defensive scheme

How the team is planning for Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke

