Hoosiers Overcome Double Digit Deficit to Beat Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Morehead State Eagles 69-68 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington Tuesday night.

Indiana trailed 64-49 with just under nine minutes to play in the second half. From that point on, the Hoosiers outscored the Eagles 20-4 the rest of the way.

Hoosier forward Malik Reneau blocked Jordan Lathon’s late in the waning seconds to seal the victory for Indiana.

Indiana’s leading scorer was Anthony Walker who came off the bench to score 18 points and snag nine rebounds.

Lathon scored 30 points for Murray State to lead all scorers.

Indiana improved to 8-3 overall. They face North Alabama (6-6) on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 8:30. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

