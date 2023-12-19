Pacers Defensive Struggles Continue in Fourth Straight Loss

(Indianapolis, IN) – The LA Clippers (16-10) big three dominate the Indiana Pacers (13-12) 151-127 to extend Indiana’s losing streak to four games.

FIRST QUARTER:

It is no secret that the Pacers have struggled defending wings. The LA Clippers have two of the best in the association with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Those two would come out aggressive and effective. The two future hall-of-famers would combine to score 23 of LA’s 37 points. The Pacers couldn’t stop the Clippers, but they couldn’t stop the Pacers either. Each team shot above 65% from the field. Neither team would lead more than two possessions with the Clippers holding the largest lead at six in the final two minutes of the quarter. Indiana closed the quarter outscoring the Clippers 9-2 courtesy of a Buddy Hield triple in the final seconds to lead 38-37 after quarter one.

SECOND QUARTER:

Both offenses in the second quarter would dip in terms of efficiency, but LA was able to convert one more three and convert ten of their eleven free throw attempts. Leonard and George had it going in the first quarter, but it was James Harden in the second quarter for LA. He made four of his six field goals. Indiana would go from down 35-29 in the first quarter and continue their surge into the second to go ahead 43-37. The Clippers would chip away and retake the lead for good at 60-57 following a Harden triple. That three would lead to a 10-0 run for the Clippers to take their first double digit lead of the game. Indiana would trail by as much as thirteen in the quarter. At halftime, LA led Indiana 77-66. George led all scorers with 18 points followed by 17 from Kawhi, and 14 from Harden. Ivica Zubac quietly had 11 points and seven rebounds. Indiana was led in scoring by Isaiah Jackson with 15 points followed by Bennedict Mathurin’s 14 and Obi Toppin’s 12. La shot 63% from the field and 50% from distance and 80% at the foul line. Indiana shot 58% from the field, 27% from downtown, and 83% (10/12) from the foul line.

THIRD QUARTER:

Coming out of halftime, Rick Carlisle’s team have been feast or famine as of late. It would be famine as the Pacers head coach had to burn a timeout not even a full minute into the second half. LA scored six quick points on two possessions. Typically, the timeout helps, but it didn’t this go around. Just over three minutes after the timeout, the Clippers eclipsed a 20-point lead for the first time in the contest at 91-71. Their lead would hover around that mark for the majority of the third period simply because the Pacers struggled making shots and getting stops. Kawhi scored 11 points and George added 9 points. After just two first half points, Tyrese Haliburton was more aggressive in the third quarter, but still only scored five points in the period. The bench for Indiana scored 20 of the 28 points the team scored in the quarter. The Clippers would lead 114 to 94 after three quarters.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Much like the second quarter, the final quarter of play would be dominated by Harden. Except this time, it looked like vintage James Harden. In just five minutes and fifty-one seconds of play, Harden drilled six threes. In total, he would score 21 points after not taking a shot in the third quarter. Out of those 21, he scored 18 straight for LA. He was the catalyst for pushing the Clippers lead to a game high 33 points. Much like the previous three quarters, the Pacers simply couldn’t string together stops to go on an extended run to get back into the game. Mathurin tried matching Harden with a big fourth, but finished a touchdown shy of doing so. Final score was 151-127.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden (35p, 9a, 8 threes), Kawhi Leonard (28p), Paul George (27p), Ivica Zubac (18p, 16r), and Norman Powell (19p). For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin (34p, 6r), Isaiah Jackson (15p), Obi Toppin (14p), and Buddy Hield (14p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

NOTES: The Clippers became the second team to score 150+ points against the Pacers this season (Atlanta Hawks with 152 on 11/21/23). James Harden’s 35 points are a season high. Bennedict Mathurin’s 34 points was a season and career high. Ivica Zubac’s 16 rebounds is a season high.