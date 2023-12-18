CHAPEL HILL, NC.–Former North Carolina and NBA center Eric Montross died Sunday at the age of 52 after undergoing cancer treatment that began in March. His death was announced by his family on Monday.

Montross played at Lawrence High School, where he won a state championship in 1989. In a statement released through the University of North Carolina, his family expressed gratitude for the widespread support and love received during Montross’s battle, noting his determination and grace.

The statement also highlighted Montross’s impact on others through his generous and thoughtful way of life.

A two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels, Montross played a pivotal role as the starting center on Dean Smith’s second NCAA championship squad in 1993.

Throughout his NBA career, he played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors.

The post Former Lawrence North and North Carolina Basketball Player Eric Montross Dies at Age 52 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Lawrence North and North Carolina Basketball Player Eric Montross Dies at Age 52 was originally published on wibc.com