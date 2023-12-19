Which Colts Deserve Pro Bowl Consideration?

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s that time of year to debate the Pro Bowl candidacy for several Colts players.

Before we get into Colts who deserve Pro Bowl consideration, let’s go over a few things on Pro Bowl voting.

With voting ending next week, guys are voted into the game (it’s a flag football game in 2023, along with skill challenges) via 1/3 fan vote, 1/3 coach vote and 1/3 player vote.

And players are chosen into two 44-man teams, slotted into AFC and NFC squads.

Let’s place Colts candidates into two categories—-deserving Pro Bowlers, could be voted in; or deserving, not likely to be voted into the game:

Deserving, Could Be Voted In

–Zaire Franklin: There’s just two AFC inside linebacker spots, but Franklin is getting the recognition he’s earned. Franklin ranks up there in fan voting, and has received virtually weekly praise from opponents. Are we still a year early though for Franklin? Sometimes that can happen with full Pro Bowl notoriety.

-DeForest Buckner: Buckner is garnering some nice fan voting, although there’s several AFC interior defensive linemen above him on that list, and statistically, too. Buckner still garners a lot of deserved respect from players and coaches around the league, so that should help him as he tries to find one of the three AFC interior defensive line spots. Buckner does lack a few of the big-time splash moments/games this season, so that might keep him just a hair on the outside.

-Quenton Nelson: Right or wrong, name recognition matters in picking Pro Bowlers. And Nelson has that with fans, and players/coaches around the league. Nelson has certainly had a nice bounce back season and could very well be looking at yet another Pro Bowl selection.

Deserving, Not Likely To Be Voted In

–Michael Pittman Jr.: This is not just a career-year for Michael Pittman Jr. It’s easily the most Pro Bowl worthy campaign he’s had in his 4 years. But I don’t think it’s enough to garner serious consideration. You’ll have 4 AFC wideouts make the Pro Bowl. Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase are obvious. Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs are probably next on the list, and Davante Adams/DeAndre Hopkins have plenty of history, too.

Others Considered

Some others that crossed my mind include Julian Blackmon (was 10th in fan voting among safeties), Kenny Moore, Ryan Kelly and Samson Ebukam. Honestly though, it’s hard to make immensely strong/realistic case for any of these guys though.