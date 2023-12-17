Colts Use Big Second Half to Knock Off Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts overcame a double-digit deficit to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium 30-13.

With this win, the Colts snap an eight-game winning streak by Pittsburgh in the series between these two teams. Pittsburgh had also won the last five in a row against the Colts in Indianapolis before this contest.

The Steelers jumped ahead early 13-0 thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitch Trubisky and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Diontae Johnson. The second touchdown was set up by a blocked punt.

The Colts got a touchdown late in the first half on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew to D.J. Montgomery. That put the Colts up 14-13 at halftime.

The Colts dominated the second half. They held Pittsburgh scoreless in that half and tacked on another 16 points of their own.

Minshew threw three touchdown passes and completed 18 of his 28 passes for 215 yards. Indianapolis got touchdowns from Montgomery, tight end Mo-Alie Cox, and running back Zack Moss. Moss had to leave the game with an arm injury. Wide receiver Michael Pittman also had to leave the game with a concussion. He finished with 78 yards receiving and four catches.

Colts running back Trey Sermon led the Colts in rushing with 88 yards on 17 carries.

The Colts improve to 8-6 on the year and are a factor in the NFL playoff race. They face the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve at 1 pm. Coverage of that game can be heard on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

