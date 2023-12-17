BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team led the #2 Kansas Jayhawks for 35 minutes, but the Jayhawks broke through late in the second half to win at Assembly Hall in Bloomington Saturday afternoon 75-71.

Indiana led by as many as 13 in the contest (50-37 in the second half), but Kevin McCullar Jr. helped lead the Jayhawks back. He hit 13 of 16 free throws to help the Jayhawks get the win. McCullar finished with 21 points. Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Kansas.

The Jayhawks took their first lead of the game at 62-61 on a bucket by Dickinson with 4:53 left.

Kel’el Ware hit a bucket to make it 73-71, but then Indiana was forced to foul. McCullar sunk the final two foul shots after that to win it.

Indiana shot 54% in the first half, but just 33% in the second half. Kansas shot 35% in the first half, but then 52% in the second half.

Hoosier guard Trey Galloway (who’s from Culver, Indiana) scored 28 points. That’s a new career high for him. Other double figure scorers for Indiana include Mackenzie Mgbako (14), Malik Reneau (13), and Kel’el Ware (11 points and 15 rebounds).

Indiana falls to 7-3 with the loss while Kansas is now 10-1.

The Hoosiers face Morehead State on Tuesday night. Tipoff is at 6:30. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

The post #2 Kansas Outlasts Hoosiers at Assembly Hall appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

#2 Kansas Outlasts Hoosiers at Assembly Hall was originally published on wibc.com