Sting Ray Robb Makes Move To AJ Foyt Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tough learning curve a year ago for Sting Ray Robb.

He piloted the #51-car for Dale Coyne-Rick Ware Racing in his 2023 rookie campaign in the NTT IndyCar Series. For 2024, Robb will make the move to a new team as AJ Foyt Racing has announced he will drive the #41-car next season.

“I’m truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season,” said Robb who currently lives in Indianapolis. “This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers.”

Robb, 22, started every race last year in the NTT IndyCar Series for DCR gathering a best finish of 12th in the season’s final race at Laguna Seca.

Before his rookie season in IndyCar Robb won the Indy Pro 2000 championship with Juncos Racing and then followed that up two years later with a runner-up finish in the championship in Indy Lights (now Indy NXT).

Robb is the second driver to be confirmed with Foyt for 2024. He joins Benjamin Pedersen in the Foyt stable.

As for a third car, it’s still unclear if Santino Ferrucci will return in the #14-car with the team. Ferrucci drove every race with Foyt in 2023 finishing 3rd in the Indianapolis 500, his only top-ten finish of the season.

