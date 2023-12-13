Will JuJu Brents Suit Up Against Steelers?

When the Indianapolis Colts drafted Warren Central High School standout, JuJu Brents in the second round out of Kansas State, it was expected that he’d see significant playing time immediately.

That has far been the case for the 23-year-old corner. He missed rookie minicamp and OTA’s because of a wrist injury he suffered prior to the draft.

Once he was cleared from the wrist injury, Brents suffered a hamstring injury in late July. During the joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, he injured his hamstring again, delaying the start to his NFL career.

Week three in Baltimore is when Brents would make his season debut. He recorded four tackles and forced a fumble on Kenyan Drake that halted Baltimore’s early momentum.

In his fifth game of the season, third game in front of friends and family in the stadium he grew up watching the Colts play in, he would exit with a quad injury. At the time Shane Steichen elected not to put the rookie on injured reserve.

Last week was the first time the former Warrior and Wildcat practiced since exiting the Colts 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns on October 22nd. In Tuesday’s estimated practice, he was listed as a full participant.

On Tuesday’s Query & Company, ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder weighed in on what’s going on with Brents.

“JuJu Brents is walking around the locker room everyday on two legs. He looks like a guy who is pretty mobile. He has been saying for weeks that he’s close, but he’s been intentionally vague about the details of his injury. I think he’s taking his cues from his head coach.” Holder stated.

During his absence, fellow rookie corner back Jaylon Jones has been impressive.

With Indianapolis trying to make a playoff push against the Steelers, Falcons, Raiders, and Texans, it would be nice to see the two rookies playing together before the postseason.

