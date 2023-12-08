Colts Defensive Tackle Grover Stewart Returns from Suspension

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts get defensive tackle Grover Stewart back in the lineup this Sunday when the Colts face the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s coming off of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Stewart will play as much as he needs to play. He’s been practicing throughout the week.

“It was good. It was good to get him back on the field running around out there with the guys. His presence being back on the field is huge for us. Obviously, he’s a huge player for us so to get him back in the fold is awesome,” said Steichen.

Stewart has 20 tackles so far this season. He signed a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension through the 2023 season.

Also this week, a member of the Colts practice squad, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was suspended for six games for violating the same policy. On Friday, Steichen was asked if there was any correlation on that between Muhammad and Stewart.

“No. Just with those things – it’s a tough deal. Obviously, we try to educate our players about that stuff. Just got to be smart with what you put in your body. You can buy stuff as we know over the counter, but you go to check the label. Sometimes that stuff happens but you’ve got to be smart,” said Steichen.

Offensive tackle Braden Smith and running back Jonathan Taylor were both ruled out for the Colts for Sunday’s game.

The Colts are 7-5. The Bengals are 6-6. Both teams are fighting for playoff position.

