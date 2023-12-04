Shaquille Leonard Signs 1-year Deal With Eagles

Former Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a new team.

It was announced that Leonard has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Terms of the deal were not initially disclosed. The Eagles were one of two teams that reportedly had interest in signing Leonard; the other, the Dallas Cowboys, will be the first team Leonard faces in an Eagles uniform when Philly travel to Dallas next Sunday.

Leonard was released by the Colts on November 21st, after seeing his snaps limited amid a continuing decline in performance. The outspoken and energetic linebacker was the heart and soul of the Colts defense from 2018-2021, before injuries began to take their toll on him. His release came a little more than 2 years after he signed a 5-year extension worth $99.25 million.

The Eagles are fresh off a beatdown at the hands of their NFC rival the San Francisco 49ers. They hope that Leonard can regain at least some of his pre-injury form to help their thin linebacker room, as they make a push for the #1-seed in the NFL playoffs.