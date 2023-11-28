Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Has a Thumb Injury

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is now dealing with a thumb injury.

The injury puts his playing time for the rest of the season in doubt.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said he would defer all questions about Taylor’s injury to Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen. On Tuesdays, the coordinators meet with the media. On Wednesdays, Steichen usually speaks with the media.

Taylor rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the Colts’ victory over the Buccaneers and played the entire game. He closed out the win with an 8-yard run with 1:24 remaining that gave the Colts a first down and allowed Indianapolis to run out the clock. Taylor played 42 snaps in the game and carried the ball 15 times.

Taylor missed the first four games of the season not long after he demanded a new contract. He was activated on October 7, 2023, and the Colts signed him to a three-year, $42 million extension. He has 414 yards rushing so far in 2023 with four touchdowns.

If he needs to miss time, that means more carries for running back Zack Moss. He has two 100-yard games this season. Moss is 10th in the NFL in rushing despite having 10 fewer carries than anyone in the Top 10.

The Colts next game is Sunday December 3rd against the Tennessee Titans.

