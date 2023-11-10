Support Central Indiana Scouting

At the 28th Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting, you’ll be able to celebrate Scouting with over 2,000 other local community leaders while enjoying lunch. Hosted by Governor Eric Holcomb, the Governor’s Major Sponsor Reception begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Quarterback Suite with gathering and networking beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the field. Host your own table and invite nine of your friends to make a difference in the community.

You’ll also gain access to the Scout Show, where you’ll be able to visit interactive Scouting stations featuring Pinewood Derby racing, catapults and more! Talk to our Scouts and learn about their favorite Scouting memories and achievements. This event is the Crossroads of America Council’s largest fundraiser of the year. It helps us cover operating costs so we can provide aid and programs to over 16,000 youth and 549 units in central Indiana.