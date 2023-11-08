Romain Grosjean to join Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, Romain Grosjean has a new home, this time with Juncos Hollinger Racing. The two talk about what this means for the team. More importantly, how Grosjean will mesh with Juncos and how he will mesh with his new teammate, Agustín Canapino. They also talk about Callum Ilott and his future in IndyCar. They also talk about who will be racing for Foyt next season.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin answers some tweets including one about Sergio Perez coming to IndyCar. They address the IndyCar game, and the possibility of more international races in the near future.

Kevin rounds out the first hour discussing Marcus Armstrong competing in the Macau Grand Prix F3 race, and James Hinchcliffe doing another Sky Sports F1 broadcast.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about Indiana weather, NASCAR’s championship conclusion, and Carson Hocevar’s incident with Corey Heim where the two took each other out and cost. They also talk about how the final Cup race always ends with the top four championship finishers finishing one two three four in the final race.

Kevin and Curt talk to Jacob Abel midway through the second hour. Abel sheds light on how tough it is to drive around Sebring, the challenge of transitioning from an F2 car to an Indy NXT car. Abel looks forward at his goals for next season and where he will race primarily. Myles Rowe joins the show to talk to Kevin and Curt about his college education, some of the work he does outside of racing, how important timing is in motorsports, and how some drivers do not want to know their predicted lap times when they are trying to get faster.

In the final portion of the show, Kevin talks about the possibility of an IndyCar documentary on the CW.