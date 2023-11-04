Hoosiers Beat Wisconsin, Still Have a Shot at Bowl Eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team snapped a six-game Big Ten Conference losing streak on Saturday by knocking off the Wisconsin Badgers 20-14 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

It’s the first time Indiana has beaten Wisconsin at home since 2002. College football teams need six wins to become eligible for a bowl game, so Indiana needs three more wins to get to six.

Indiana scored on their opening drive of the contest with an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Late in the first half, Sorsby threw a 7-yard touchdown to Lawrence North graduate Donovan McCulley to give the Hoosiers a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Wisconsin scored on their opening drive of the third quarter when Braedyn Locke threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling.

After that, however, the Hoosier defense would shut out Wisconsin for the final 25 minutes. Indiana’s offense only gained 36 yards in the second half and scored three points.

Those 3 points came on a 50-yard field goal by Chris Freeman to put Indiana up 20-14. Wisconsin was stopped on their final drive to fall to 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Indiana was led on defense by 6th year senior Aaron Casey. He had 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

It’s Indiana’s first Big Ten win of the season (3-6, 1-5). Next up for the Hoosiers is a game at Illinois on November 11. Kickoff is at noon on 93 WIBC.

Wisconsin battles Northwestern on November 11.

