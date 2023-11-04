Bob Knight Honored in Hoosiers Exhibition Win Over Marian

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Tributes for the late Bob Knight were placed all over Assembly Hall before the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball took on the Marian Knights in an exhibition contest.

The Hoosiers won the matchup 94-61. Marian only led once in the game at 3-2. Once the Hoosiers took the lead after that, they would never relinquish it. They took a 49-35 lead into the half. Then they would outscore the Knights 45-26 in the second half.

Perhaps it’s fitting that on a night where Knight was honored for what he did at Indiana for 29 years, the Hoosiers only turned it over twice. Knight was known for telling his teams to play solid defense and not turn the ball over.

At halftime, fans at Friday night’s game got to watch the replay of Knight making his return to Indiana in February 2020. Not long after the video was played, there were chants of “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!”

Before the game, the Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer read a summary of Knight’s career and then told fans to honor him with a moment of silence.

On the big screen throughout the night, there were quotes from many of Knight’s former players who offered condolences about Knight’s death.

Knight won 3 national championships as a coach and one as a player.

As for this year’s Indiana Hoosier basketball team, they begin the regular season against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, November 7. Tipoff is at 6:30 with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

