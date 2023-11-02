INDIANAPOLIS — Juncos Hollinger Racing has solidified its driver line-up for the 2024 IndyCar season.

While Romain Grosjean is caught up in litigation with Andretti Global over his departure from the team, JHR has announced that Grosjean will pilot the team’s second entry for 2024 alongside Agustin Canapino in the other car.

“I’ve been closely following JHR’s ascension in the past few seasons,” Grosjean said. “The team has showcased significant growth and I am eager to contribute my experience as we aim for a strong 2024 season.”

“Romain brings an unparalleled pedigree in motorsports,” said JHR co-owner and team principal Ricardo Juncos. “His leadership and experience are precisely what we need to propel JHR to new heights.”

Grosjean takes the seat left behind by Callum Ilott, who announced a couple of weeks ago that he would not be returning to Juncos.

He spent two seasons with Andretti after coming into the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne in 2021. Before that he spent 10 seasons in Formula 1 with Lotus and Haas.

With Andretti he only managed to score three podium finishes in two seasons with the team.

The post SILLY SEASON: Juncos Hollinger Completes Driver Line-Up With Romain Grosjean appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO Colts Notebook: Jonathan Taylor To Practice Wednesday

SILLY SEASON: Juncos Hollinger Completes Driver Line-Up With Romain Grosjean was originally published on wibc.com