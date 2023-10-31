Pacers Drop First Game of the Year to the Chicago Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS-The Indiana Pacers lost their first game of the season on Monday night 112-105 against the Chicago Bulls.

The Pacers had 17 turnovers in the loss.

“Those were a big issue in this game. We didn’t shoot well. Defensively, we had issues in the fourth quarter,” said Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton says they had good looks, but just missed them. He finished with 19 points and 13 assists. The Pacers were led in scoring by Myles Turner. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls were led by Nikola Vucevic who had 24 points and 17 rebounds. Both of those were game highs.

The Pacers face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 with pregame beginning at 7 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

