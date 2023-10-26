Pacers Head-Coach Rick Carlisle Signs Multi-Year Extension With Team

INDIANAPOLIS — Head-coach Rick Carlisle signed a multi-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Carlisle signed this extension after recording his 897th career win on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards 143 – 120. Carlisle, 63, rejoined the Pacers organization back in 2021 after the firing of the previous head-coach Nate McMillan.

Carlisle has been one of the leaders in Indiana’s rebuilding efforts since 2021. The organization has managed to provide him with two three point threats in Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, who were both acquired from the Sacramento Kings last season.

His first stint as the Pacers head-coach lasted from 2003 to 2007 before he left to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Championship in 2011. While the exact terms of his new contract are not yet known, Carlisle’s 2021 contract was set for four years and $29 million.

