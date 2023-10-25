Examining Michael Pittman’s Comments Following Loss

Just a few weeks after the Indianapolis Colts managed to repair the relationship between them and Jonathan Taylor, could another Colts player be unhappy?

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr voiced his frustrations to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star following the Colts 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Pittman, who hauled in a 75-yard touchdown in the game, expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the Colts offense.

“They just didn’t target me today, for whatever reason. Maybe I’m not a big part of the offense.” said Pittman.

Pittman’s frustration is understandable. Other than that 75-yard touchdown, where he took a slant, bounced off some Browns defenders and sprinted to paydirt, the Colts best and most experienced receiver was largely absent from their offense. He was targeted just 5 times, and only caught 2.

He also was fresh off watching his team lose a very winnable game in agonizing fashion. Football is an emotional sport, especially after a big loss. Pittman has been a model teammate for the Colts since he was drafted. He also knows that more than likely, he will be getting a nice contract extension after this season. It seems doubtful that this is anything more than emotion getting the best of him in a down moment.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Nate Atkins about Pittman’s comments following the loss to the Browns. Nate gave his take on if Pittman’s comments were just in the heat of the moment, or if there is an underlying issue that is festering.

“I think one thing that has been twisted a little bit, or maybe not twisted, misunderstood about his comments, is that it’s not about his role this season, which he’s never complained about until Sunday. It was just about Sunday’s usage and the way that that resulted in a loss.”

