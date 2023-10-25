Pietro Fittipaldi to Race for RLL in 2024

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Pietro Fittipaldi’s announcement that he is signing with Rahal for the 2024 season. The two also talk about Juri Vipps, and the role he will play in the team. They also talk about the health of the Juncos Team and Agustín Canapino, who will race for them again next year. The two bring up Ed Carpenter and who will take over the road course program for ECR this year. Curt and Kevin also talk about the overall pricing for the Thermal Club race and the scarcity of tickets.

Later in the first hour of the show, the two recap the Indy NXT test at IMS, and give some rundowns on who stood out. The two also talk about Jamie Chadwick and the possibility of her competing in IndyCar soon.

Kevin rounds out the first hour talking about the reason IndyCar pit reporters no longer wear fire suits, and F1’s hostility to an Andretti F1 team.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk to Helio Castroneves. Castroneves talks about training rookie drivers that are coming into the sport, how Kyle Larson and Tony Kanaan have gotten along, and how overwhelming driving an IndyCar for the first time can be.

Indy NXT driver Louis Foster joins the show to recap his season, some of the mistakes he has made and learned from throughout his career, and what he likes about Indiana.

In the final half hour of the program, Kevin closes out the show talking about a new show that he will appear on.