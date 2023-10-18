Kyle Larson Passes Rookie Orientation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss the rookie orientation that Kyle Larson went through last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They dive into some of the things after he experienced driving an IndyCar for the first time, debate if Tony Kanaan would be Larson’s emergence driver if he misses the start of a race or must leave a race early because of NASCAR.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt access the talent level of some of the other new rookie drivers after seeing how they drove in rookie orientation last week. Additionally, Kevin answers some Twitter questions from listeners giving him suggestions on how to better promote IndyCar.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt discuss the journey Robert Wickens has been on with him winning the IMSA class title at Road Atlanta. They also try to predict who will be the final driver for some teams that have yet to be announced and get into some silly season rumors that Kevin has heard across all the teams in IndyCar, Indy NXT, and ISMA.

In the final half hour of the program, Kevin and Curt answer some of your Twitter questions and highlight the upcoming racing from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend!