Andrew Luck History Is Impacting Anthony Richardson’s Future

Andrew Luck last played for the Indianapolis Colts 2,104 days ago when the Kansas City Chiefs knocked the Colts out of the AFC Divisional Series on January 12th, 2018. The last first round pick the Colts took is currently impacting their 2023 first round selection, Anthony Richardson.

Before that, Luck suffered a multitude of injuries:

Shoulder labrum tear

Concussion

Lacerated kidney

Left calf strain

High ankle sprain

The first injury on the list is impacting the way the Colts are handling Richardson’s A/C Joint Sprain today. Luck injured his shoulder in the third game of the 2015 season against the Tennessee Titans 2,942 days ago. He sat out three weeks to recover and didn’t opt for surgery until 2017.

Per ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder, Jim Irsay told him that Indianapolis could be without their potential franchise quarterback for the rest of the season because he will undergo surgery. It seems like the front office and medical staff are making the push for Richardson to have the procedure because Holder noted that the decision is up to him.

On Tuesday’s edition of Query & Company, Holder joins Jake Query & Jimmy Cook to weigh in on the impact Andrew Luck is having on this decision.

“There is a hyper awareness in that organization to not let a repeat situation happen. That’s happening without assigning blame. How it happened matters, but whose fault it was doesn’t matter. There were some decisions made that ultimately did not work out in Andrew Luck’s best interest when it came to how to deal with that shoulder injury. They are hell bent NOT that happening again.”

Other topics that Holder discussed on the show was:

The future of Michael Pittman Jr.

How interesting the roster construction is between young players and players in their prime

If Colts fans should be concerned this week with Gardner Minshew against the Cleveland Browns

