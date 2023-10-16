If Richardson Is Done For The Year, Has He Shown Enough?

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts got some unwelcome news over the weekend regarding rookie Anthony Richardson.

It was reported that Richardson was considering season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder, after already being placed on IR. It was initially reported following the injury against the Titans that Richardson might miss 4-8 weeks if he only had to undergo rehab.

Shutting Richardson down is a movie taken with the future in mind; after all, Colts fans really aren’t looking for another franchise quarterback to miss extended time due to an unresolved shoulder injury. Surgery would nip any issues in the bud.

Of course, it is also a massively disappointing move.

One of the biggest draws this season for Colts fans was watching Richardson develop. All due respect to Gardner Minshew, who is a fine backup (though his performance against the Jaguars didn’t inspire confidence), but the Colts are Richardson’s team. If Richardson really is done, fan interest may wane.

The disappointment from fans does, however, speak to the promise that Richardson showed.

While only seeing roughly 50% of possible snaps over 6 games, Richardson completed 50 of 84 passes for a completion rating of 59.5%, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also added 136 and 4 touchdowns on the ground. Most importantly, he looked poised in the pocket, and didn’t seem overwhelmed at any point by NFL defenses.

Were there mistakes? Yes. Were there misfires? Of course. Everyone knew going into this season knew that there would be. That being said, Richardson has looked far ahead of where many said he would be as a passer, and he has clearly become a leader on the field and off it.

The injuries are a concern, there’s no denying it. It remains to be seen if Richardson can learn to protect himself better, or if the coaching staff changes their scheme, which seems unlikely. If we have seen the last of Anthony Richardson for this year, at least Colts fans can be satisfied knowing there is hope at the quarterback position.

Finally.

