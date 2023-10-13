Colts Still Mulling Over Anthony Richardson Surgery Possibility

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are still mulling over the decision for Anthony Richardson to have surgery on his injured right shoulder, or if rehab is the best course of action.

Currently, Richardson is rehabbing, with a determination on if surgery is needed coming at a later date.

“Obviously we want to do the best thing for (Richardson),” Shane Steichen said on Friday. “Still relying on the doctors and we will make that decision in a little bit”

Richardson was at Colts practice all 3 days this week, walking around with his right arm/shoulder in a sling.

At the earliest, Richardson is next eligible to play until Week 10 vs. the Patriots in Germany (with a bye in Week 11), after going on injured reserve earlier this week.

With the mandated 4-game injured reserve stay for Richardson, that means he will have played just 1 complete game out of a possible 9 contests. He will have missed 25 of a possible 36 quarters of game action and 18 of the 30 regular season practices.

Here are a few other injury tidbits from Friday’s final practice of the week:

Starting right tackle Braden Smith suffered a hip injury in practice on Thursday and will not play against the Jaguars. Rookie Blake Freeland will start at right tackle. The Colts do not yet know the severity of Smith’s hip injury. He had missed Wednesday’s practice due to a foot and wrist ailment. The late-week loss of Smith is not ideal, especially with Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen opposite a rookie this Sunday.

Bernhard Raimann and Kwity Paye both missed last week due to a concussion but both have no injury status so they are good to go for Sunday. Ryan Kelly (foot) is questionable but Shane Steichen said on Friday he should be ready for Sunday.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox practiced out of a no-contact jersey on Friday, but still needs final concussion protocol clearance. Bernhard Raimann and Kwity Paye practiced FULL all week, so positive signs in them clearing protocol for Sunday.

Second-year tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring) has been on injured reserve since the start of the season, but he is expected to return at some point this season.

Rookie running back Evan Hull (knee) is going to miss the entire season. The 5th rounder got hurt in the season opener.