Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Richardson To Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The rookie season of Anthony Richardson has officially been dealt a major, major blow.

On Wednesday morning, the Colts placed Richardson (right shoulder) on injured reserve.

A move to injured reserve means Richardson will miss at least the next four games: at Jaguars, Browns, Saints, at Panthers. After that the Colts have a trip to Germany to take on the Patriots and then their bye week.

So if the Colts want to, they could hold Richardson out through the bye (an absence of 5 games/6 weeks) and have him return on November 26th against the Bucs. That leaves 7 games left the rest of the season.

This means that through the first 9 games of Richardson’s rookie season he will have finished just one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Richardson’s absence could last anywhere from 4-to-8 weeks depending on if surgery is needed for the rookie QB.

If the absence is for 8 weeks, that would leave only 5 games left in the Colts season for Richardson to play.

Given the mandated 4-game absence of IR, this news means Richardson will have missed 25 of the 36 quarters he’s been eligible to play, and 15 of the 27 eligible practices in his rookie campaign.

Under a best case scenario, a sidelined Richardson limits his rookie season to just over half of the team’s games played, and that’s assuming the rookie were to stay healthy the rest of the year (7 games remain after the team’s bye week).

It is the last part of that statement which is the biggest issue at play here.

Questions about Richardson staying healthy can’t be ignored.

Sunday’s AC joint shoulder injury marks the 4th different body part Richardson has hurt in his 4 NFL games played.

All of these hits have occurred on running plays (3 of the 4 on designed runs), outside of the pocket, with injuries to his knee, ankle, a concussion and now a throwing shoulder injury.

And the hits themselves have not come in the malicious nature, something Steichen acknowledged on Monday, too. And 3 of the 4 hits came from defenders weighing 40 pounds or less than Richardson.

For those curious about a potential change in play-calling approach with Richardson’s playing style upon the rookie QB returning to action, Steichen said that is a bridge the Colts will cross once No. 5 is ready to return to action.

It is fair to worry about how long of a window Richardson can offer the Colts.

While that might seem like too much of a big picture thought just a month into his NFL career, it would be naïve to not at least acknowledge the thought.

In the short term, it’s such a disappointment to have Richardson sidelined again.

Missing more than a month would put Richardson at playing in just 20 percent of the possible action when the Colts return from their bye week in late November.

Given the fact that Richardson entered the NFL with just 13 games of college experience, it was difficult to gauge how his body would hold up at this level, especially when factoring in his dual-threat playing style.

Steichen said that part of the Richardson draft evaluation was not something the Colts discussed during the draft process.

“We just saw what (Richardson) was able to do,” Steichen said. “His talent and his body size and what he could do. We loved everything about him, so we were taking him.”

Gardner Minshew will be starting on Sunday, in a big-time divisional matchup in Jacksonville, and the man under center as the Colts enter a critical stretch of their season.

We will continue to update this story.