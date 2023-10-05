Colts-Titans: Irresistible Force Vs. Immovable Object Will Be Put To Test

“The irresistable force against the immovable object” is a saying tattooed in my brain since childhood. I know it’s a phrase that has been around forever but I’ll always associate with pro wrestling, specifically the late, great Gorilla Monsoon using it to describe the Wrestlemania 3 main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at the Pontiac Silverdome in front of 93,000 people.

That phrase can also be used for Colts-Titans this Sunday, albeit to a much lesser degree. The Colts haven’t won at Lucas Oil Stadium in 7 games dating back to last season while the Titans have been a much worse team on the road than at home, putting up 27 points in both of their home games compared to just 18 points total in two road games this season. There’s no Gorilla Monsoon or Bobby “The Brain” Heenan on the call either. Instead, it’s our first spin with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta this season.

Can the Colts finally snap their skid at home with a fully healthy Anthony Richardson and potentially Jonathan Taylor in the backfield? Or will Mike Vrabel’s crew right the ship on the road on the backs of Derrick Henry and Denico Autry? The Titans have dominated the rivalry as of late, winning five straight matchups and six of the last eight. The Colts haven’t beaten the Titans since November 2020 and the last time they beat them at Lucas Oil Stadium dates all the way back to November 2018. Needless to say, the Colts want to right both of those statistics on Sunday.

If they can’t then not only do both streaks continue but it will add even more pressure heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. After a disappointing loss to the Rams, the Colts need this one more than ever on Sunday.

-Marc Dykton