Rick Carlisle: Pacers Ready To Test Eastern Conference’s Best

The NBA season isn’t far from tipping off. In fact, the Indiana Pacers open their preseason this Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team congregated for Media Day earlier this week and on Tuesday morning head coach Rick Carlisle stopped by to discuss the off-season and his hopes and expectations for the season.

For us, to continue building our offensive identity we need to be totally unselfish and become a better decision-making team in the process. Defensively, we’ve got a long way to go. – Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on what he wants the team to work on this season

There was plenty to discuss. From the Pacers off-season, the acquisition of Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin, Myles Turner’s shot-blocking ability, defensive grit that he’s looking for on the roster, his thoughts on Buddy Hield and why he believes there won’t be any distractions when it comes to contract discussions, expectations for Bennedict Mathurin and even Jimmy Butler’s emo appearance at Miami Heat Media Day.

One of the reasons I’m not concerned about this situation and really believe it’ll turn out for the best is he has such great confidence in his ability and he’s going to show up and play the same way, regardless of the situation. – Rick Carlisle on Buddy Hield entering a contract year

