Tim Hasselbeck: Anthony Richardson Risky, But Impressive So Far

The Colts are an impressive 2-1 to start the season and while he sat out due to concussion protocol in Sunday’s win over the Ravens, Anthony Richardson is the guy that everyone is focusing in on. Hopefully, Richardson gets out there on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams but his limited body of work has still made an early impression.

ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck joined the show on Tuesday and discussed his initial thoughts on Richardson and what he’s thought through the first quarter of the season. Hasselbeck originally thought the drafting was a risky selection and still has reservations about making him the fourth overall pick but said he’s impressed early on. He also discussed some overarching NFL topics like what, if anything, the Jets can do at quarterback, the Dolphins putting up 70 points against the Dolphins and the conversations he’s had with his brother Matt about his time in Indianapolis.

“I think it was a really risky draft pick…that said I actually think he’s handled it great so far.” – Tim Hasselbeck on his initial thoughts on Anthony Richardson

For the full interview, click the link below!