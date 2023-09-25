Listen Live
Juju Brents Talks NFL Debut, Colts Win Over Ravens

Published on September 25, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Colts were one of the surprises of Week 3 as they stunned the Ravens at home 22-19 and moving to 2-1.  One of the reasons for that surprise win was because of the season debut of Juju Brents.  The rookie cornerback helped force and recover a fumble that saved from the Ravens going up two scores early.

“That’s just strength, effort, things you can’t necessarily coach.  But we go through it in every practice to be ready for those moments.” – Juju Brents on the strip and fumble against the Ravens

On Monday’s edition of the show, Brents joined us to discuss the big play, his debut, why he was held out of the first two games, the attitude of the locker room and Matt Gay after the huge win, why he loves Shane Steichen’s coaching style and a whole lot more!

For the full interview, click the link below!

