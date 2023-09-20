Would Minshew Give The Colts A Better Chance Against Baltimore?

The Indianapolis Colts and their fans have known that this season is not about wins and losses for some time now.

Instead, it’s all about the development of Anthony Richardson. To that end, everyone, including the team, has to be happy with how that has gone. Richardson has looked far ahead of where many thought he would be, showing poise and leadership, while also displaying his freak athleticism.

However, sitting behind Richardson is veteran Gardner Minshew. Colts fans got to see Minshew in action for the first time in a Colts uniform when Richardson left the Texans game with a concussion, and handled himself well. He was steady throughout the game, and had an especially productive 2nd quarter to help extend the Colts lead. Basically, he was everything you would want in a backup quarterback coming in on short notice.

With Richardson still in the concussion protocol, and his status uncertain for the Colts Week 3 matchup against the Ravens, there is a chance Minshew will get his first start here in Indy. Of course, Richardson could always be cleared to play, sending Minshew back to the bench.

Richardson gives the Colts explosive potential, even if the deep passes haven’t been available early on. Minshew, however, seemed to be the steadier of the two. He consistently took what the Texans defense gave him, and avoided making any back breaking mistakes?

So does Minshew give the Colts a better chance against the Ravens than Richardson would?

Brad Spielberger of PFF, who joined The Ride With JMV during the Tuesday edition of the show, gave his thoughts on that school of thought.

“You probably could make the argument. You know, I think Minshew is one of the better backups in the NFL.”

That being said, Brad made sure to reiterate the upside of Richardson and the benefit of letting him play.

“The ceiling is obviously astronomically higher with Anthony Richardson, and you have to let him learn, let him grow, let him make those mistakes, let him miss. There was a play where Alec Pierce was wide open for a walk-in 60-yard touchdown at one point, that I think Richardson will see with more time. You have to give him that time.”

