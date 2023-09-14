Will The NFL Listen To Players On Turf Concerns?

The injury New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered 4 snaps into his Jets debut sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

One of the biggest markets in the NFL, and the country, just saw it’s shiny new addition sidelined for at least a year, with serious questions about his future overall in the league. Immediately following the news that Rodgers had torn his Achilles and would miss the rest of the season, calls began to ring out from players criticizing the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium, as well as calls for the league to replace all turf with natural grass.

Despite the outcry from players and the NFLPA, there is doubt that the NFL would ever follow through on replacing turf with natural grass. During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, longtime Colts beat writer Bob Kravitz gave his thoughts on the issue.

“You would think with all the money, especially the guaranteed money they’re giving these quarterbacks, they would do everything in their power to protect them. So, I would hope that the players’ association would get even more involved in this and see what can be done. I mean these are multi-billion-dollar businesses, it seems to me you can afford to bring track grass fields into these stadiums, even the domes.”

