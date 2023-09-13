Colts Won’t Flub Against Texans Again….Right?

Last season, the Colts turned the page from Carson Wentz and got Matt Ryan under center. They were ready to make a leap back into the AFC South division race after a rough patch. Opening game on the road against the Deshaun Watson-less Houston Texans? Just put 1-0 up on the board before kickoff, right? Wrong. The Colts had to put up a desperate fight to claw back from a 17-point deficit to TIE them in the season opener.

We thought that was going to be the worst part of the 2022 season and…..yeah, we all know how that went. The Colts return to Houston on Sunday where they’ll face the Texans once again. This time with Anthony Richardson under center and Shane Steichen at the helm to go up against C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson and a Texans squad that looks to be in full rebuild mode, but we fell for that thought last season and limped out with a tie. Surely, the Colts won’t fall into a trap again…right?

Let’s hope not. Richardson looked pretty good against the Jaguars while Stroud and the Texans offense never really got going against the Ravens. No touchdowns to show for the effort and the supporting cast of Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins and Robert Woods didn’t tear the top off at any point. Defensively, the Texans have some guys to keep an eye on, specifically Will Anderson, who could make things difficult for a Colts offensive line that struggled in Week 1. Anderson notched a sack, six total tackles and two QB hits in his debut.

It’s too early into a season that’s technically in Year 1 of a rebuild to call it a “must win” but another loss or (gulp) tie to the Texans and the “same s***, different year” mantra will start across the fanbase. The Texans are in a rebuild as well with a new head coach but a loss to them would be a seriously pothole on the road to recovery, especially with the Ravens in Baltimore coming up next.

Let’s talk about a win on Monday, please. I’m begging you.