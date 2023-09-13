Can Anthony Richardson Develop with Current Supporting Cast?

Now that Anthony Richardson has played a game for the Indianapolis Colts, every week everyone will be evaluated. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., nobody helped the Colts rookie quarterback. Which begs the question, can Richardson properly develop as a rookie with the current skill position players?

“I think that remains to be seen. I like some of the weapons he’s got. I like that tight end room. I’m bummed that Jelani Woods is still hurt right now because he’s a guy I think highly of. Really the offensive line is the concern. I think there’s enough there. I don’t think it’s going to be prohibitive in terms of his development, I think all of that was a part of the plan they put together. I think they have enough there to make it work.” Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports stated on Query & Company Tuesday.

Of course, things could change if the Colts All-Pro running back suits up after the first four weeks of the season. Jonathan Taylor’s presence can bring the safeties closer to the line of scrimmage to open the field vertically. That would allow Richardson to display his strong arm by challenging the defense down the field.

Easterling has been covering the NFL for 20+ years, so he’s seen how general managers have built around different quarterback styles. How would he build around the Colts 2023 fourth overall selection?

“Your receiver room needs to be like a basketball team. You need all these different position groups that have very specific skills. I feel like if you look at that receiving room, you’ve got big physical guys like Michael Pittman Jr., smaller shiftier route runner type guy in Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce is somewhere between those guys. I think they’re building something nice with the weapons, it has to happen up front.”

Once the season comes to an end, Chris Ballard, Jim Irsay, and Shane Steichen could find themselves in a position to select Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, or one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. Which is the bigger need? That remains to be seen.

