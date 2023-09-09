93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Indiana Outdoors 9/9/23: The Lizards are Coming

Published on September 9, 2023

Lizards are expanding into Indiana, the editor of GUNS Magazine, and an update from the pro bass fishing circuit.

billy mcdonald brent wheat bryan poynter guns magazine indiana outdoors lizards pro bass fishing

