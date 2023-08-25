93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Listen Live
Show Content

SILENT AUCTION: Continuing From The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Fan On THe Back 9 Silent Auction happening on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

First off, thank you all who came out to our “The Fan On The Back 9 Presented By Franciscan Health”!

Second, the silent auction from the golf outing is still LIVE!

Check out the remaining auction items available!

  • Mike Tyson signed boxing glove
  • “Play Like A Champion” sign signed by Rudy
  • And so much more!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER AUCTION.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close