Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 2

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!

Anderson 0 at Pendleton Heights 49

Beech Grove 13 at Cascade 35

Ben Davis 42 at Avon 14

Bloomington South 35 at Martinsville 6

Brebeuf Jesuit 34 at Tri-West 17

Cardinal Ritter 12 at Lutheran 49

Cathedral 31 at Brownsburg 45

Cloverdale 20 at Edinburgh 6

Crispus Attucks 38 at Terre Haute North 10

Danville 12 at Mooresville 28

Decatur Central 43 at New Palestine 42

Eastern Hancock at North Decatur

Franklin Central 20 at Roncalli 6

Hamilton Heights 28 at North Montgomery 12

Heritage Christian 19 at Shenandoah 0

Indian Creek 28 at Greenwood 42

Lapel 37 at Frankton 38

Lawrence Central 58 at Westfield 59

Lebanon 3 at Zionsville 31

Mt. Vernon 41 at Franklin 38

Noblesville 42 Homestead 0

North Central 7 at Hamilton Southeastern 35

Pike 0 at Fishers 40

Plainfield 15 at Harrison (W.L.) 14

Purdue Poly 32 at Christel House Manual 16

Shelbyville 26 at Rushville 14

South Decatur 69 at Irvington Prep Academy 0

Southport 10 at Perry Meridian 20

Speedway 26 at Scecina 37

Tech 6 at Bishop Chatard 46

Triton Central 36 at New Castle 7

Washington 0 at Shortridge 42

Western 13 at Western Boone 21

Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!