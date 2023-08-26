Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 2
Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!
Anderson 0 at Pendleton Heights 49
Beech Grove 13 at Cascade 35
Ben Davis 42 at Avon 14
Bloomington South 35 at Martinsville 6
Brebeuf Jesuit 34 at Tri-West 17
Cardinal Ritter 12 at Lutheran 49
Cathedral 31 at Brownsburg 45
Cloverdale 20 at Edinburgh 6
Crispus Attucks 38 at Terre Haute North 10
Danville 12 at Mooresville 28
Decatur Central 43 at New Palestine 42
Eastern Hancock at North Decatur
Franklin Central 20 at Roncalli 6
Hamilton Heights 28 at North Montgomery 12
Heritage Christian 19 at Shenandoah 0
Indian Creek 28 at Greenwood 42
Lapel 37 at Frankton 38
Lawrence Central 58 at Westfield 59
Lebanon 3 at Zionsville 31
Mt. Vernon 41 at Franklin 38
Noblesville 42 Homestead 0
North Central 7 at Hamilton Southeastern 35
Pike 0 at Fishers 40
Plainfield 15 at Harrison (W.L.) 14
Purdue Poly 32 at Christel House Manual 16
Shelbyville 26 at Rushville 14
South Decatur 69 at Irvington Prep Academy 0
Southport 10 at Perry Meridian 20
Speedway 26 at Scecina 37
Tech 6 at Bishop Chatard 46
Triton Central 36 at New Castle 7
Washington 0 at Shortridge 42
Western 13 at Western Boone 21
