Toronto Raptors End Indiana Pacers Win Streak With 130-122 Win

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Toronto Raptors (22-36) win their third straight game with 130-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers (33-26). With the loss, the Pacers snap their three-game winning streak.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty Last night, Myles Turner recorded a career high 33 points, but got the game started by winning the tip, resulting in Andrew Nembhard scoring four seconds into the game. The lead wouldn’t last long as Gary Trent Jr. buried a three on Toronto’s second possession. Indiana would later go up by five with 7:31 remaining in the first on two Bennedict Mathurin free-throws. Neither team really went on runs in the first quarter. One team would score four or five points in a row, but nothing more than that. The biggest lead Indiana had in the quarter was five points and its largest deficit was three points. After twelve minutes, Toronto was leading Indiana 30-28. Turner led all players in scoring with eight points followed by Trent Jr. with seven points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The second quarter scoring started with Scottie Barnes pushing Toronto’s advantage to 32-28 over a minute in the period. The Pacers were able to tie the game back up at 32, 35, and 37 before retaking the lead on a Pascal Siakam midrange jump shot. Two minutes later with 6:08 left in the half, Turner nailed another midrange jumper to give the Pacers a 45-44 lead. Toronto’s first real run in the game followed as they scored the next seven to take the largest lead in the game with 4:09 left. Indiana was able to trim the deficit down to one point two times but couldn’t get over the hump. At intermission, Toronto was leading Indiana 61-56. Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam were the leading scorers with 13 points. Turner chipped in with 11 points and Mathurin had 10 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 2 points on 1/6 shooting and 0/3 from range. What kept Toronto on top was the fact that the Raptors outrebounded the Pacers 29-24 in the half.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana would not come out of the locker room with some offensive woes. The Raptors went up seven, but Siakam put the offense on his back by scoring eight straight points to trail 67-66 with 9:04 left in the third. The first extended run ensued as Toronto scored eleven straight coming out of their timeout. Immanuel Quickley’s three gave Toronto the first double digit lead with 6:20 remaining. Mathurin was effective in the first half but caught fire in the third. He scored 12 of the next 19 points for Indiana to trail 90-87 after thirty-six minutes. In fact, he scored the final ten points for the Pacers in the quarter. Mathurin led all scorers with 22 points followed by Siakam with 21 points. Barnes was Toronto’s leading scorer in the third with eight points. He had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists after three quarters.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After three quarters, Indiana was shooting 32.1% from three, and it wouldn’t get better in the fourth. Indiana went 4/14 (28.6%) in the final quarter of play from downtown. Rick Carlisle would keep Mathurin on the floor after his hot ending to the third, because he needed his scoring. He helped give the Pacers a one-point lead after drilling a deep 32-foot triple. Toronto and Indiana would tie two more times before the Raptors put the Pacers away. With 8:17 remaining, the game was tied 102-102 after two Turner free throws. With 6:10 left in the contest, the Pacers trailed 115-104 after Gradey Dick converted two threes. There was one last effort for Indiana, but after going down 117-113 with 3:17 left, they couldn’t get enough stops the rest of the way to tie or take the lead. Toronto outscored Indiana the rest of the way 13-9 to win 130-122.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Scottie Barnes (21p, 12a, 12r, 5b), RJ Barrett (24p, 5a), Immanuel Quickley (19p, 6r), Gradey Dick (18p, 5r, 4 threes), and Jakob Poeltl (15p, 10r, 4a). For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin (34p, 9r, 5a, 2s), Pascal Siakam (27p, 9r, 6a), and Myles Turner (16p, 11r, 2b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Scottie Barnes recorded his 4th triple-double and 24th double-double of the season. Barnes tied career high in assists (12), notched his 23rd game with 20+ rebounds, and 5th game with 10+ assists. Jakob Poeltl recorded his 19th double-double of the season. Gradey Dick’s four threes tie a season/career high for the fourth time and scored 10+ points for the 9th time. Tyrese Haliburton’s 9 points is the 3rd time scoring fewer than 10 points, snapped his five-game double-double streak, snapped his six game 10+ assist game streak, and recorded his first game with 0 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin’s 34 points ties a career high, recorded his 5th game with 5+ threes, 4th game with 30+ points, and played all 24 minutes in the second half. Myles Turner recorded his 12th double-double of the season. Toronto’s 40-point fourth quarter is the 9th time they’ve scored 40+ in a quarter and second time against Indiana. Toronto shot 15/20 in the fourth, including 6/8 from downtown. The Pacers are now 2-9 on the second night of a back-to-back, only Washington has a worse record (0-10).