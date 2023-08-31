93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts

Published on August 31, 2023

Ryan Kelly walking off field

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 20: Ryan Kelly #78 of Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The average age of an NFL football player in 2023 is just over 26 years old.

Jason Peters of the Dallas Cowboys turned 41 years old on Jan. 22, and is now the oldest NFL player after Tom Brady (45) retired last year.

The Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross is the youngest NFL player at the age of 21 years-old while being 20 years old during week 1 of his rookie season. Nothing like being the youngest player on the field two years in a row.

It’s worth mentioning that a teams average age can vary with some rookies entering the league in their early 20s and some veteran players continuing to play into their 30s or even 40s.

The Indianapolis Colts average age on the team is 25.4 and they have no one on their team over the age of 30.

(Note: an * next to their name means they’re a rookie.)

Take a look below to see The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts.

1. Quarterbacks

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles Source:Getty

21 – Anthony Richardson

24 – Sam Ehlinger

27 – Gardner Minshew

2. Running Backs

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

22 – Evan Hull*

24 – Deon Jackson

25 – Zack Moss

24 – Jonathan Taylor (staying on PUP list)

3. Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

22 – Josh Downs*

23 – Alec Pierce

28 – Isaiah McKenzie

25 – Michael Pittman Jr.

26 – Ashton Dulin (to injured reserve)

4. Tight Ends

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

24 – Will Mallory*

25 – Kylen Granson

25 – Drew Ogletree

29 – Mo Alie-Cox

28 – Ricky Seals-Jones (to injured reserve)

24 – Jelani Woods (to injured reserve)

5. Offensive Line

Ryan Kelly walking off field

22 – Blake Freeland*

23 – Ryan Hayes*

25 – Josh Sills

25 – Bernhard Raimann

25 – Will Fries

26 – Wesley French

27 – Arlington Hambright

27 – Quenton Nelson

27 – Braden Smith

30 – Ryan Kelly

27 – Danny Pinter (to injured reserve)

23 – Jake Witt (to injured reserve)

6. Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

22 – Adetomiwa Adebawore*

23 – Isaiah Land*

23 – Dayo Odeyingbo

24 – Kwity Paye

25 – Eric Johnson II

27 – Taven Bryan

28 – Samson Ebukam

28 – Tyquan Lewis

29 – DeForest Buckner

29 – Grover Stewart

24 – Titus Leo* (to injured reserve)

28 – Genard Avery – (to injured reserve)

7. Linebackers

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

23 – Cameron McGrone

23 – Segun Olubi

24 – Grant Stuard

27 – Zaire Franklin

28 – Shaquille Leonard

28 – EJ Speed

26 – JoJo Domann (to injured reserve)

8. Cornerbacks

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

21 – Jaylon Jones*

23 – JuJu Brents*

25 – Darrell Baker Jr.

26 – Dallis Flowers

28 – Tony Brown

28 – Kenny Moore II

9. Safeties

Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

21 – Nick Cross

25 – Julian Blackmon

25 – Trevor Denbow

25 – Rodney Thomas II

24 – Daniel Scott (to injured reserve)

10. Kicker, Punter, Long Snapper

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Bears at Colts Source:Getty

29 – Matt Gay

30 – Luke Rhodes

28 – Rigoberto Sanchez

