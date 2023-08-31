The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts
The average age of an NFL football player in 2023 is just over 26 years old.
Jason Peters of the Dallas Cowboys turned 41 years old on Jan. 22, and is now the oldest NFL player after Tom Brady (45) retired last year.
The Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross is the youngest NFL player at the age of 21 years-old while being 20 years old during week 1 of his rookie season. Nothing like being the youngest player on the field two years in a row.
It’s worth mentioning that a teams average age can vary with some rookies entering the league in their early 20s and some veteran players continuing to play into their 30s or even 40s.
The Indianapolis Colts average age on the team is 25.4 and they have no one on their team over the age of 30.
(Note: an * next to their name means they’re a rookie.)
Take a look below to see The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts.
1. QuarterbacksSource:Getty
21 – Anthony Richardson
24 – Sam Ehlinger
27 – Gardner Minshew
2. Running BacksSource:Getty
22 – Evan Hull*
24 – Deon Jackson
25 – Zack Moss
24 – Jonathan Taylor (staying on PUP list)
3. Wide ReceiverSource:Getty
22 – Josh Downs*
23 – Alec Pierce
28 – Isaiah McKenzie
25 – Michael Pittman Jr.
26 – Ashton Dulin (to injured reserve)
4. Tight EndsSource:Getty
24 – Will Mallory*
25 – Kylen Granson
25 – Drew Ogletree
29 – Mo Alie-Cox
28 – Ricky Seals-Jones (to injured reserve)
24 – Jelani Woods (to injured reserve)
5. Offensive Line
22 – Blake Freeland*
23 – Ryan Hayes*
25 – Josh Sills
25 – Bernhard Raimann
25 – Will Fries
26 – Wesley French
27 – Arlington Hambright
27 – Quenton Nelson
27 – Braden Smith
30 – Ryan Kelly
27 – Danny Pinter (to injured reserve)
23 – Jake Witt (to injured reserve)
6. Defensive EndSource:Getty
22 – Adetomiwa Adebawore*
23 – Isaiah Land*
23 – Dayo Odeyingbo
24 – Kwity Paye
25 – Eric Johnson II
27 – Taven Bryan
28 – Samson Ebukam
28 – Tyquan Lewis
29 – DeForest Buckner
29 – Grover Stewart
24 – Titus Leo* (to injured reserve)
28 – Genard Avery – (to injured reserve)
7. LinebackersSource:Getty
23 – Cameron McGrone
23 – Segun Olubi
24 – Grant Stuard
27 – Zaire Franklin
28 – Shaquille Leonard
28 – EJ Speed
26 – JoJo Domann (to injured reserve)
8. CornerbacksSource:Getty
21 – Jaylon Jones*
23 – JuJu Brents*
25 – Darrell Baker Jr.
26 – Dallis Flowers
28 – Tony Brown
28 – Kenny Moore II
9. SafetiesSource:Getty
21 – Nick Cross
25 – Julian Blackmon
25 – Trevor Denbow
25 – Rodney Thomas II
24 – Daniel Scott (to injured reserve)
10. Kicker, Punter, Long SnapperSource:Getty
29 – Matt Gay
30 – Luke Rhodes
28 – Rigoberto Sanchez