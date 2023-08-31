The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts

The average age of an NFL football player in 2023 is just over 26 years old.

Jason Peters of the Dallas Cowboys turned 41 years old on Jan. 22, and is now the oldest NFL player after Tom Brady (45) retired last year.

The Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross is the youngest NFL player at the age of 21 years-old while being 20 years old during week 1 of his rookie season. Nothing like being the youngest player on the field two years in a row.

It’s worth mentioning that a teams average age can vary with some rookies entering the league in their early 20s and some veteran players continuing to play into their 30s or even 40s.

The Indianapolis Colts average age on the team is 25.4 and they have no one on their team over the age of 30.

(Note: an * next to their name means they’re a rookie.)

Take a look below to see The Age Of Every Player On The 2023 Indianapolis Colts.