The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study

Published on January 18, 2024

NFL: JAN 07 Jaguars at Titans

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, the majority of America are cheering on their favorite teams as they advance through the bracket, hoping to get a shot at the Super Bowl. Without a doubt, these warriors of the gridiron have been working tirelessly on the field, snagging touchdowns and major tackles along the way.

However, we also have to point out that a lot of these men are looking incredibly good while doing it.

THE STUDY

With this in mind, online casino site Gamblino has conducted a study on the hottest NFL players of the 2023-2024 season. Using Ranker’s list of the NFL’s hottest players of 2023 as a base, Gamblino ran each player’s image through AttractivenessTest, which predicts how humans would rate someone’s facial attractiveness on a scale of 0 to 10.

Gamblino also utilized the nine most recent Instagram posts of each player, calculating the total number of comments with the “heart-eyes” emoji (😍).

Finally, they retrieved each player’s height from the NFL website, with taller players up to 6’5 receiving a higher score. (Interestingly, players that are taller than 6’5 are marked lower.)

These factors determined the overall attractive score (out of 100) for each player. And thus, the list was born!

(Keep in mind, this is based on Gamblino’s findings. Not ours.)

And now, here are 25 of the hottest NFL players of the 2023-2024 season!

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Position: Quarterback

Score: 76.71 (out of 100)

2. Joey Bosa

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Position: Linebacker

Score: 75.45

3. Harrison Butker

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Kicker

Score: 64.59

4. Joe Burrow

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Quarterback

Score: 64.46

5. CeeDee Lamb

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 64.17

6. Travis Kelce

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Tight End

Score: 63.37

7. Robert Woods

Team: Houston Texans

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 61.05

8. Chase Claypool

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 60.02

9. Stefon Diggs

Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 58.71

10. Aaron Rodgers

Team: New York Jets

Position: Quarterback

Score: 57.67

11. Tee Higgins

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 57.15

12. Michael Thomas

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 56.33

13. Justin Jefferson

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 54.88

14. Grant Delpit

Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: Strong Safety

Score: 54.86

15. Drake London

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 54.55

16. Justin Fields

Team: Chicago Bears

Position: Quarterback

Score: 53.73

17. Odell Beckham Jr.

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 52.54

18. Alvin Kamara

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: Running Back

Score: 52.44

19. Sauce Gardner

Team: New York Jets

Position: Cornerback

Score: 52.34

20. Mike Badgley

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: Kicker

Score: 51.37

21. Alex Anzalone

Team: Detroit Lions

Position: Linebacker

Score: 50.32

22. TJ Watt

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Linebacker

Score: 49.33

23. Kirk Cousins

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: Quarterback

Score: 48.95

24. Chase Young

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: Defensive End

Score: 45.34

25. Deebo Samuel

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: Wide Receiver

Score: 44.12

