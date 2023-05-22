Shocking: Here’s A List of Indy 500 Scary Crashes & Fatalities

The Indy 500 is one of the oldest and most prestigious motorsport events in the world, dating back to 1911. Since its beginning, its came a long way to become the Indy 500 that we know of today. The race always consisted of a 200-lap 500-mile race with 33 drivers, and if there’s one thing we do know, driving at high speeds was never the safest. Over the years, there have been several accidents and unfortunate fatalities during the race with the first fatality at the first Indy 500 in 1911. Check out some more interesting, yet unfortunate and disastrous times at the Indy 500:

