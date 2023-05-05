Meet The Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – The new undrafted free agent streak making the Colts 53-man roster started back up last year.

Like Dallis Flowers and JoJo Domann from last year, the Colts have a strong history of typically more than one undrafted free agent making the team’s final roster. And with the NFL’s new practice squad rules, several of these names could have a playing role this fall.

To make room for these draft picks and undrafted free agents, the Colts parted ways with the following players this week: RB-Darrynton Evans, RB-Aaron Shampklin, WR-Krisitan Wilkerson, TE-Nikola Kalinic, TE-Jalen Wydermyer, DE-Kameron Cline, DT-Chris Williams, LB-Forrest Rhyne, CB-David Vereen.

Meet the Colts undrafted free agents in 2023:

1. RB-Darius Hagans (Virginia State) Source:Getty Hagans rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his 3 seasons at the FCS level. Hagans ran a 4.48 40-yard dash this offseason at 5-11 and 207 pounds.

2. RB-Titus Swen (Wyoming) Source:Getty Coming off a 1,000-yard final season with Wyoming, Swen was actually kicked off the Wyoming team in late November due to a violation of team rules. For these two running backs in the undrafted class, the Colts RB depth chart is wide open after Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss.

3. WR-Zavier Scott (Maine) Source:Getty A multi-purpose offensive weapon at Maine, Scott (6-1, 219) did a lot for the Black Bears. He had 42 receptions for 434 yards last season, but also rushed the ball 39 times for 371 yards, with an impressive 9.3 yards per carry.

4. WR-Cody Chrest (Sam Houston State) Source:Getty Chrest began his college career at Harvard before transferring back to his home state in 2020. Chrest (6-2, 193) had at least 35 catches and 450 receiving yards in each of the past four college seasons.

5. WR-Johnny King (Southeast Missouri) Source:Getty King certainly has the build of a more Colts-centric wideout at 6-4 and 209 pounds. King caught 124 balls for 1,638 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last 3 years.

6. WR-Braxton Westfield (Carson-Newman) Source:Getty Newman began his college career at James Madison but a family tragedy had him transferring closer to home to play at the smaller Carson-Newman. Westfield had 101 catches for 1,752 yards and 21 touchdowns in his 3 years at Carson-Newman.

7. OG-Harris LaChance (BYU) Source:Getty LaChance had 17 career starts at BYU. He was a college/offensive line teammate of Colts 4th round pick Blake Freeland. LaChance (6-7, 307) was the starting right guard last year for BYU, while Freeland lined up at left tackle. LaChance also has a bit of right tackle history.

8. OL-Emil Ekiyor (Alabama) Source:Getty The local ties are there for Ekiyor and he joins the Colts where there are questions about the interior. Ekiyor, a Cathedral High School grad, started 40 games at right guard for Alabama over the past three years. Ekiyor was projected to be drafted by many pundits but the 6-2, 314 pounder fell largely due to staying away from virtually all testing during the draft process.

9. DE-Guy Thomas (Colorado) Source:Getty The assumption is Thomas will make a transition to more of a permanent NFL Defensive end at 6-3 and 232 pounds. Thomas has battled some injuries in college and actually began his career at Nebraska. He has played in just 23 career games, with 11.5 tackles for loss.

10. DT-Caleb Sampson (Kansas) Source:Getty Sampson (6-3, 305) comes to the Colts after starting 38 games at Kansas. Sampson had 77 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his 46-game career.

11. LB-Donavan Mutin (Houston) Source:Getty At 5-11 and 227 pounds, Mutin checks the ‘size at linebacker isn’t a major focus’ for the Colts. Mutin was a 3-year captain at Houston with 40 career starts.

12. LB-Liam Anderson (Holy Cross) Source:Getty Anderson had decorated 5-year career at Holy Cross, with 232 tackles in not missing a single game (played in 54). Like last year, this position definitely has a spot or two open on the 53-man roster.

13. CB-Tyler Richardson (Tiffin) Source:Getty A small-school corner in Richardson will walk into a group with wide-open playing time. Richardson, who stands 5-10, might get a look in the slot corner role after the Colts took several taller, outside corners in the 2023 Draft.

14. CB-Cole Coleman (Elon) Source:Getty Coleman was a mainstay in the starting lineup for Elon upon arriving there in 2018. Coleman was a preseason All-American entering the 2022 season but an injury held him to just 7 games played. Could this be the nickel corner option the Colts decided not to address in the draft?