Meet Colts Updated 53-Man Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The tinkering has begun to the Colts roster.
On Wednesday, the Colts made 5 waiver claim moves, which meant they had to make 5 additional roster moves to their initial 53-man roster.
The waiver claims were as followed: OT-Ryan Hayes (Dolphins), LB/DE-Isaiah Land (Cowboys), OG-Josh Stills (Eagles).
To make room for these guys, the Colts made these corresponding roster moves: released WR-Isaiah McKenzie, waived DT-McTelvin Agim and waived OL-Carter O’Donnell.
Then later on Wednesday the Colts brought McKenzie back and sent tight end Jelani Woods to injured reserve, which means he will miss the first four game of the season.
And that brings a new look to things as 53-man roster typically goes through a couple of iterations heading into Week 1.
Following waiver claims, here’s an updated look at the Colts 53-man roster:
1. Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson*Source:Getty
Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson*
Bowen’s Analysis: Sam Ehlinger is keeping his 3rd QB spot to start the season. Again, in 2023, Ehlinger can dress on game days, and not count against the 46-man game-day dressing roster, thanks to the new “emergency quarterback” rule.
2. Running Backs (3): Evan Hull*, Deon Jackson, Zack MossSource:Getty
Running Backs (3): Evan Hull*, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts are sticking with just 3 running backs (for now) on their active roster. It’s probably enough, assuming Zach Moss is healthy (although Moss was not practicing on Wednesday), which remains to be seen after breaking his arm a month ago. We will see how the practice squad looks in adding a running back, or if the Colts remain in the veteran market before Week 1 begins next week.
3. Wide Receivers (4): Josh Downs*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Isaiah McKenzieSource:Getty
Wide Receivers (4): Josh Downs*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Isaiah McKenzie
Bowen’s Analysis: No waiver additions here, which is a bit surprising,l. McKenzie is still with the team through some roster gymnastics that always play out in the 48-72 hours after the cut down to 53. McKenzie had a fine training camp, catching the ball much more consistently than his reputation, and seemed to carve out a “gadget” type role. The Colts 4 wideouts on the practice squad.
4. Tight Ends (4): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew OgletreeSource:Getty
Tight Ends (4): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*, Drew Ogletree
Bowen’s Analysis: So Jelani Woods is going to miss at least the four games of the season after he went to injured reserve (to return) late on Wednesday. Woods has had a nagging hamstring injury dating back to the spring and aggravated it in camp.
5. Offensive Line (10): Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Hayes*, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Josh StillsSource:Getty
Offensive Line (10): Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Hayes*, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Josh Stills
Bowen’s Analysis: So, as expected, the Colts made 2 waiver claims to their offensive line. Ryan Hayes was an undrafted free agent of the Dolphins, out of Michigan. Hayes started 29 games at left tackle for Michigan. Initially a tight end at Michigan, rookies in Hayes and Blake Freeland are the depth tackle guys for the Colts. The other waiver claim was Josh Stills, an interior guy who was with the Eagles last year, after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State 2022. Stills recently was found not guilty for rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident. While these additions adds new faces to an offensive line group, it does nothing to change the lack of experience among the OL depth. Neither Hayes nor Stills has played an offensive snap in the NFL. Of the 5 current OL depth guys right now, 4 have never played a snap in the NFL and Arlington Hambright hasn’t played since 2020 (with 1 career start). To make room for some of the waiver claim moves on Wednesday, the Colts waived OL-Carter O’Donnell.
6. Defensive Line (10): Adetomiwa Adebawore*, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land*, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover StewartSource:Getty
Defensive Line (10): Adetomiwa Adebawore*, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land*, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart
Bowen’s Analysis: Let’s call waiver claim Isaiah Land a “defensive end” for now. Land went undrafted out of Florida A&M, and did have some nice preseason moments with the Cowboys, who have a very deep edge rushing group. Land had an eye-popping 2021 season at Florida A&M, amassing 19.0 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. An exact NFL position and a major step up in competition were among the questions about Land exiting college. One of the waiver claim casualty spots was the Colts waiving DT-McTelvin Agim. With 6 defensive tackles making the initial 53-man roster, this was always a spot to cut from.
7. Linebackers (6): Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant StuardSource:Getty
Linebackers (6): Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard
Bowen’s Analysis: This 6-man linebacker group remains the same from final cut down.
8. Cornerbacks (6): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Kenny Moore IISource:Getty
Cornerbacks (6): Darrell Baker Jr., Julius Brents*, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones*, Kenny Moore II
Bowen’s Analysis: With Darius Rush claimed by the Chiefs on Wednesday, the Colts have lost their 5th round pick out of South Carolina. The loss of Rush is head-scratching. At a premium position, filled with inexperience, the Colts risked Rush, who had some flashes his offseason and is still a bit new to the position, to waivers, when they could have cut other non-premium areas with abundance (like defensive tackle).
9. Safeties (4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas IISource:Getty
Safeties (4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II
Bowen’s Analysis: The 4-man safety group remains the same from final cuts.
10. Specialists (3): K-Matt Gay, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto SanchezSource:Getty
Specialists (3): K-Matt Gay, LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez
Bowen’s Analysis: Duh.