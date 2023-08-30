Meet Colts Updated 53-Man Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The tinkering has begun to the Colts roster.

On Wednesday, the Colts made 5 waiver claim moves, which meant they had to make 5 additional roster moves to their initial 53-man roster.

The waiver claims were as followed: OT-Ryan Hayes (Dolphins), LB/DE-Isaiah Land (Cowboys), OG-Josh Stills (Eagles).

To make room for these guys, the Colts made these corresponding roster moves: released WR-Isaiah McKenzie, waived DT-McTelvin Agim and waived OL-Carter O’Donnell.

Then later on Wednesday the Colts brought McKenzie back and sent tight end Jelani Woods to injured reserve, which means he will miss the first four game of the season.

And that brings a new look to things as 53-man roster typically goes through a couple of iterations heading into Week 1.

Following waiver claims, here’s an updated look at the Colts 53-man roster: