Meet Colts 2023 Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s likely many of the names below will be playing for the Colts in 2023.

That’s how Chris Ballard has handled his practice squad, especially since rule changes were put in for the PS in recent years.

Remember, the NFL now has 16-man practice squad (17 for the Colts with an international roster exemption), with up to 6 guys allowed to fall into the “veteran” category.

Players on the practice squad make more than $10,000 per week.

Let’s meet the Colts 2023 practice squad: