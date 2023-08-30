Meet Colts 2023 Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s likely many of the names below will be playing for the Colts in 2023.
That’s how Chris Ballard has handled his practice squad, especially since rule changes were put in for the PS in recent years.
Remember, the NFL now has 16-man practice squad (17 for the Colts with an international roster exemption), with up to 6 guys allowed to fall into the “veteran” category.
Players on the practice squad make more than $10,000 per week.
Let’s meet the Colts 2023 practice squad:
1. RB-Jake FunkSource:Getty
RB-Jake Funk: As you’ll see with many on this list, Funk is staying with the Colts after spending the offseason/preseason with the team. Funk does have 2 career carries in the NFL. And his status early in the season is something to watch with the Jonathan Taylor/Zack Moss situations.
2. RB-Jason HuntleySource:Getty
RB-Jason Huntley: Huntley is a former 5th round pick who has spent some time with Nick Sirianni. Huntley joined the Colts during training camp, and was cut earlier this week. So 2 running backs on the practice squad with 3 on the active roster (and Zach Moss still not back to practice).
3. WR-Racey McMathSource:Getty
WR-Racey McMath: A former 6th round pick of the Titans, McMath has 4 career catches in his two NFL seasons. McMath is 6-3 and the only player on this list who didn’t spend the 2023 offseason with the Colts.
4. WR-D.J. MontgomerySource:Getty
WR-D.J. Montgomery: Montgomery was one of a handful of Colts wideouts cut earlier this week. He joined the team at the end of their training camp. Montgomery has played 3 career NFL games (3 catches and 20 career special teams snaps) after going undrafted in 2019.
5. WR-Amari RodgersSource:Getty
WR-Amari Rodgers: The Colts signed Rodgers early in training camp. Rodgers, a 2021 third-round pick, has 20 career catches and ample work as a return man.
6. WR-Mike StrachanSource:Getty
WR-Mike Strachan: For the first time in his 3-year NFL career, Strachan didn’t make the initial 53-man roster. Special teams impact + a late-camp injury didn’t aid Strachan’s cause to make the 53-man roster.
7. WR-Juwann WinfreeSource:Getty
WR-Juwann Winfree: If the Colts had kept a 5th wideout, would it have been Winfree? Winfree has played a handful of seasons in the NFL, with 9 career catches and 200 career special teams snaps.
8. OT-Dan SkipperSource:Getty
OT-Dan Skipper: The Colts signed Skipper during their time at Grand Park. He started 5 games for the Lions last year and is the main offensive tackle depth guy on the practice squad.
9. DE-Al-Quadin MuhammadSource:Getty
DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad: The Colts took another camp shot on Muhammad this year, who they first claimed back in 2018 during the preseason cut down. Muhammad has played in 84 career games, with 34 career starts (including all 17 games in Indy back in 2021).
10. DT-Caleb SampsonSource:Getty
DT-Caleb Sampson: The Colts are keeping Sampson, one of their 2023 undrafted free agents out of Kansas, for some deep depth behind Grover Stewart.
11. LB-Liam AndersonSource:Getty
LB-Liam Anderson: An undrafted free agent in 2023, Anderson had some nice moments in camp, but battled some injuries, too.
12. LB-Donavan MutinSource:Getty
LB-Donavan Mutin: The Colts don’t have many undrafted free agents from 2023 on this list, but Mutin is one of them returning after spending the entire offseason with the team.
13. CB-Isaac Taylor-StuartSource:Getty
CB-Isaac Taylor-Stuart: A 6-2 corner, Taylor-Stuart was with the Colts in the offseason and was cut earlier this week. He was an undrafted free agent of the Cowboys in 2022.
14. CB-Kevin Toliver IISource:Getty
CB-Kevin Toliver II: Toliver II was also with the Colts this camp/preseason. He has 29 career games played, including 210 special teams snaps.
15. S-Henry BlackSource:Getty
S-Henry Black: Only 4 safeties are on the 53-man roster, so it makes sense to have another one on the practice squad. Black has played 25 games in the NFL (didn’t play last year) with 427 career snaps on special teams.
16. S-Ronnie HarrisonSource:Getty
S-Ronnie Harrison: A former third-round pick, Harrison joined the Colts during training camp and was cut earlier this week. Harrison has 45 career starts.
17. S-Marcel Dabo (international exemption)Source:Getty
S-Marcel Dabo (international exemption): The German native in Dabo is hanging around as another year of being an international roster exemption.