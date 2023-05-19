Listen Live
2023 Indy 500

Which IndyCar Driver Has The Coolest Looking Car For The Indy 500?

Published on May 19, 2023

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indy 500 is approaching and drivers are starting to get there flashy looking cars onto the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for testing and practice.

The IndyCar is a high-speed, high-performance machine that looks as cool as it drives. With its sleek, low-slung body and aerodynamic design, it’s easy to see why fans are so drawn to these cars.

From the massive front and rear wings to the sculpted side pods, every element of the IndyCar’s design is optimized for speed. The car’s low profile and aggressive lines give it a distinctively futuristic look that stands out on the track.

But it’s not just the car’s design that makes it cool – it’s also the vibrant colors and graphics that adorn each car. From bold, eye-catching primary colors to intricate team logos, the livery of an IndyCar is a work of art in its own right.

And then there’s the sheer power of the car. With engines capable of producing over 700 horsepower, the IndyCar is a true marvel of engineering. The roar of the engine and the rush of wind as the car speeds by at over 200 miles per hour is an experience like no other.

All in all, the IndyCar is a machine that embodies the excitement and energy of motorsport. It’s cool looks are matched only by its incredible performance capabilities, making it one of the most exciting racing machines in the world.

So which IndyCar driver do you think has the coolest looking car for the indy 500?

body of article created with Jasper.ai

1. Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

2. Katherine Legee (#44 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

3. Scott McLaughlin (#3 Team Penske) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

4. Josef Newgarden (#2 Team Penske) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

5. Patricio O’Ward (#5 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

6. Alexander Rossi (#7 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

7. Felix Rosenqvist (#6 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

9. Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

10. Marcus Ericsson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

11. Takuma Sato (#11 Chip Ganassi Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

12. Santino Ferrucci (#14 AJ Foyt Enterprises) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

13. David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

14. Helio Castroneves (#06 Meyer Shank Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 12 INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix Source:Getty

15. Conor Daly (#20 Ed Carpenter Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

16. Graham Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

17. Rinus VeeKay (#21 Ed Carpenter Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

18. Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Autosport) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

19. Devlin DeFrancesco (#29 Andretti Autosport) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

20. Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Autosport) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

21. Romain Grosjean (#28 Andretti Autosport) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

22. Stefan Wilson (24 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

23. Christian Lundgaard (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

24. Simon Pagenaud (#60 Meyer Shank Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

25. Benjamin Pedersen (#55 AJ Foyt Enterprises) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

26. Ed Carpenter (#33 Ed Carpenter Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

27. Sting Ray Robb (#51 Dale Coyne-Rick Ware Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

28. Jack Harvey (#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) Dallara IR12 Honda

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

29. Tony Kanaan (#66 Meyer Shank Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

30. Callum Ilott (#77 Juncos Hollinger Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

31. Agustin Canapino (#78 Juncos Hollinger Racing) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

32. Will Power (#12 Team Penske) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet

AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 Source:Getty

